MANILA Aug 11 San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, said first half consolidated net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year to 18 billion pesos ($392 million), excluding forex losses of 1.1 billion pesos.

The company did not provide a net profit figure inclusive of these losses in its earnings statement.

Consolidated revenues fell 16 percent to 338.8 billion pesos mainly due to lower crude prices and lower volumes for its power generation unit, it said.

