* To sell up to 446.667 million shares at 75 pesos each

* Dividend yield to be set Aug. 12; listing on Sept. 21 (Adds price, dividend yield, underwriters)

MANILA, July 20 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will seek to raise as much as 33.5 billion pesos ($741 million) in a month-long public offering of preferred shares starting Aug. 13, underwriter Standard Chartered Bank said on Monday.

San Miguel will sell up to 446.667 million shares at 75 pesos each in three tranches, which it will redeem in the fifth, seventh and 10th years, said Erwein Catoto, executive director and head of capital markets at Standard Chartered.

San Miguel's shares ended Monday trade down 1.7 percent ahead of the announcement at 59 pesos, versus a benchmark index that fell 1 percent. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.33 percent.

Catoto said the indicative dividend yields of the new preferred shares are 6.1114 percent to 6.6114 percent for the tranche callable in the fifth year, 6.3130 percent to 7.063 percent for those callable in the seventh year, and 6.8589 percent to 7.3589 percent for those callable in the 10th year.

The yields will be decided by Aug. 12 and the stock will be listed on Sept. 21, Catoto said, speaking at an investor briefing with San Miguel officials.

San Miguel will use the proceeds to partially redeem outstanding preferred shares worth 54 billion pesos and maturing in September.

The conglomerate also hired BDO Capital Corp, BPI Capital Corp, China Banking Corp, HSBC, ING, PNB Capital Corp, RCBC Capital Corp and SB Capital Corp as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners.

($1 = 45.2000 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Christopher Cushing)