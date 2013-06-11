MANILA, June 11 Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, has decided to pursue a deal worth nearly $300 million to buy a 58 percent stake in San Miguel Corp's banking unit, the president of San Miguel said on Tuesday.

"We reached a deal last night. Closing is within 30 days. Same terms," Ramon Ang told reporters on the sidelines of San Miguel's stockholders' meeting.

Closing the deal involving San Miguel's unlisted Bank of Commerce had hit a snag due to minor issues related to the bank's IT infrastructure and property holdings.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Matt Driskill)