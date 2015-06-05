MANILA, June 5 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp is interested in acquiring the energy
assets of heavily indebted investment fund 1Malaysia Development
Bhd (1MDB), a company executive said on Friday.
San Miguel will evaluate the deal if the energy assets are
offered to them, San Miguel President Ramon Ang said in a mobile
text message.
Malaysia's indebted and controversy-ridden state investor
1MDB plans to sell 80 percent of its power business Edra Energy
Bhd via a stock market listing, three sources with direct
knowledge of the situation have told Reuters.
Bloomberg on Friday reported that Saudi Arabia-based Acwa
Power International and San Miguel are among parties that have
expressed interest in 1MDB's energy assets.
Last month, Malaysian power firm Malakoff Corporation Bhd
said it was open to buying assets from 1MDB, whose
debt ran up to $11.8 billion as it built up its portfolio of
power plants.
San Miguel, which kicked off an aggressive expansion in 2008
to add power, mining, telecoms, oil refining and infrastructure
to its stable of food and beverage businesses, continues to seek
acquisitions to boost revenues.
The conglomerate, also Southeast Asia's leading brewer, has
spent $11.6 billion on acquisitions since 2008, Reuters data
shows.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; editing by David Clarke)