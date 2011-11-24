MANILA Nov 24 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp said on Thursday it is in talks with
investors interested in acquiring a portion of its power unit
after it deferred a planned $850 million public offer due to
market volatility.
The food-to-power firm told the stock exchange there were
"ongoing talks with third parties who have expressed interest to
acquire an equity stake in SMC Global Power Holdings Corp."
The company confirmed a report by Bloomberg quoting group
president Ramon Ang who said San Miguel was "in talks with
several" parties, which he did not name.
SMC Global Power had earlier deferred a planned an IPO worth
up to 36.9 billion pesos ($850 million), which would have been
the country's biggest IPO. The sale was meant to fund more
infrastructure and energy projects.
San Miguel was the country's dominant food and drinks firm
for decades before an aggressive expansion saw it become the
biggest power player. It also has interests in oil refiner
Petron Corp, power distributor Manila Electric Co
, infrastructure, coal mining, and telecommunications.
The group accounts for nearly 30 percent of installed
capacity on the main Luzon island and has plans to add 3,000 MW
of new capacity in the next 10 years via greenfield power
projects requiring investments of about 90.4 billion pesos.
Shares of San Miguel slid 0.9 percent on Thursday by
mid-session as the main stock index lost 1 percent.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)