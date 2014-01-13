MANILA Jan 13 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp will definitely list its power unit, SMC
Global Power Holdings Corp, this year, its president said on
Monday.
The IPO of SMC Global, the country's biggest power producer,
has been shelved several times due to unfavourable market
conditions.
Ramon Ang also said San Miguel has no plans to increase its
stake in Philippine Airlines (PAL).
"I don't think we will increase. San Miguel will only stick
to 49 percent," he told reporters, referring to the company's
current stake in Philippine Airlines
San Miguel's partner in PAL, Lucio Tan, has previously said
he was open to sell all his remaining stake in the country's
flag carrier to both foreign and domestic buyers.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)