MANILA Oct 10 The Philippine army said it
cannot defend mining projects on troubled Mindanao island
against attacks from Maoists given stretched resources, and so
has asked private companies to hire military-organised militias
to guard their businesses.
Last week, about 200 communist guerrillas attacked three
mine projects in Surigao del Norte on the southern island of
Mindanao and destroyed an estimated 3 billion pesos ($70
million) of equipment and facilities.
The army has offered to organise, equip, train and supervise
three special civilian active auxiliary (SCAA) units to guard
the three mines, but the companies will have to pay for them,
spokesman Major Eugene Osias said on Monday.
"We have proposed to put up SCAAs inside their companies to
strengthen their security as well as guard the perimeter of the
project sites," Osias said.
Nickel Asia Inc. , part-owned by Japan's Sumitomo
Metal Mining Corp , suffered most of the losses when its
Taganito mine and one other was attacked. ID:nL3E7L50GA]
Major-General Victor Felix, army commander in the troubled
mining region, said the organisation of civilian militias would
help augment thinly-spread soldiers in the area.
"With this, we can assure the people and the investors that
the recent atrocities will never happen again," Felix said in a
statement, adding the civilian militia would serve as
stay-behind forces while the army focus on fighting rebels.
The cash-strapped military has been promised extra funds by
the government, but much of the new equipment has focused on
protecting Philippine interests in the contested South China
Sea.
In an interview last month, President Benigno Aquino said
the military had been long neglected, and did not have adequate
capability for internal security needs.
"It's not really a question of adding to something that was
already adequate; we are just trying to meet the needs that are
already existing in our country," he said of the spending.
Osias said the management of Taganito had agreed in
principle to fund the training and equipment of militias after
senior officials from Nickel Asia Inc met with army commanders
and assessed the damage at the two mines.
Mines, plantations, construction and other large businesses
are allowed to keep civilian militia units to guard against
threats from rebels and other armed groups, Felix said.
But there are also private armies run by local politicians
and warlords that are major impediment to security and law
enforcement in the Philippines.
The Maguindanao massacre in which 57 people were killed in
November 2009 was carried out by a private militia, with the
main suspects members of a local political clan.
($1 = 43.5 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by John Mair and Sugita
Katyal)