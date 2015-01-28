BRIEF-Highwealth Construction to issue 5th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds of up to T$10 bln
* Says it will issue the 5th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$10 billion
MANILA Jan 28 The Philippines' Security Bank Corp said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million through its inaugural offshore notes issuance to extend maturing liabilities and expand funding base.
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the bank said it priced the five-year notes below guidance at 3.95 percent given strong demand. (bit.ly/1tmSxN9)
Security Bank said on Tuesday it planned to issue $150 million notes with a semi-annual yield of around 4.2 percent.
* Buys office building in Sant Cugat del Valles, Barcelona, for 19.5 million euros ($21.00 million)