MANILA, June 21 Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it plans to build the Philippines' first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the next two to three years.

"We could make a final investment decision within the next 12 months," Roger Bounds, Vice President Global LNG, said at a media briefing, announcing the results of a one-year feasibility study on the project.

He declined to give any figures for the investment.

Shell will build the LNG terminal near its Tabangao refinery in Batangas province.

Philippine Energy Secretary Carlos Jericho Petilla said Shell's LNG project could help run a 400-600 megawatt power plant.