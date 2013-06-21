* To be a floating facility near Shell's Tabangao refinery

MANILA, June 21 Royal Dutch Shell aims to build the Philippines' first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the next two to three years, as Asia's fastest-growing economy seeks to diversify its energy sources to meet robust demand.

The terminal will be a floating facility near Shell's Tabangao refinery in Batangas province, one of only two refineries in the Philippines.

"We could make a final investment decision within the next 12 months," Roger Bounds, Vice President Global LNG, said at a media briefing, announcing the results of a one-year feasibility study on the project. He declined to give any figures for the investment or other details of the project.

Shell's new terminal would add the Philippines to a growing number of Southeast Asian nations, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, who have come online in recent years, and will have to compete for supplies with larger, established LNG buyers like Japan.

Southeast Asia's LNG demand is expected to more than double to 20 million tonnes by the end of the decade from around 9 million tonnes in 2015, according to PFC Energy analysts.

A final decision for Shell to invest in the Philippines project would depend on regulatory approvals and off-take agreements that the company can sign.

Global trade in LNG will grow by nearly a third by 2018, with supplies from the United States and Australia reversing a shortage expected over the next two years, according to the International Energy Agency.

Philippine Energy Secretary Carlos Jericho Petilla said Shell's LNG project could help run a 400-600 megawatt power plant.

"The only way we can actually improve the (energy) mix right now is (tapping) LNG," Petilla told reporters after meeting with Shell officials ahead of the media briefing. "So how important is this project? It's extremely important."

The Philippines, whose economy grew 7.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, imports almost all of its fuel requirements.

Several other companies, including BG Group and Korea Western Power, have also proposed LNG receiving terminals in the Philippines, but have yet finalise development plans.