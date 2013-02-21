(The following item was published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Basis Point) - Standard Chartered Bank has launched a US$200m five-year term loan for shopping mall developer and operator SM Prime Holdings Inc, according to sources.

The bullet loan pays a margin of 170bp over Libor.

Lenders are invited to join at two ticket levels:

- Banks committing US$20m or more get an all-in of 195bp via a fee of 125bp, and the title of lead arranger

- Banks committing US$10-19m get an all-in of 190bp via a fee of 100bp, and the title of arranger.

There is a greenshoe option to increase the loan by up to US$50m.

Funds are for working capital and capital expenditure.

In March 2011, SM Prime sealed a US$270m five-year term loan that paid an all-in close to 190bp. That facility was clubbed by ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Chinatrust Commercial Bank, Citigroup, ING Bank, Maybank, Mizuho Corporate Bank, StanChart and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

By the end of this year, SM Prime's portfolio will include 48 malls in the Philippines and five in China, the company said in a press release on February 18. Its Chinese malls are located in the cities of Xiamen, Jinjiang, Chengdu, Suzhou and Chongqing. (Reporting by Maggie Chen)