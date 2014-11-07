MANILA Nov 7 The Philippines' two largest property firms said on Friday they have finalised undisclosed terms to buy about half of the Ortigas family business empire's real estate unit, ending legal wrangling with family members over deals first agreed in 2012.

At a time when the Southeast Asian economy is enjoying a property boom, Ayala Land Inc and SM Prime Holdings Inc will each acquire about a quarter of the Ortigas business, the unlisted OCLP Holdings Inc, according to a stock exchange filing. OCLP owns 55 hectares (135.91 acres) of prime real estate in the capital.

Ayala Land and SM will each gain two seats on OCLP's nine-member board. Existing shareholder groups like the Roman Catholic church and the Ortigas family will retain the remaining five board seats.

Ayala Land President Bernard Vincent Dy said in a briefing on Friday that his company will help develop the Ortigas group's unused lands and upgrade existing properties like the Greenhills shopping complex. Ayala Land is the property unit of the Zobel de Ayala family, ranked by Forbes Magazine as the ninth richest in the country.

Officials at SM Prime, owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy, were not immediately available for comment.

Both Ayala Land and SM Prime were approached by rival factions of the Ortigas family soon after HSBC divested its 34 percent stake in OCLP unit Ortigas & Co in 2012. But the two property firms' planned investments were blocked by some Ortigas family members via court cases.

Those cases have now been dropped with the signing of the investment agreement announced on Friday.

