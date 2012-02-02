* Convertible bonds launched at 20-30 pct conversion premium

* SM Investments follows two CB sales from Taiwan

* Banks counting on CB issuance to offset decline in IPO sales (Adds details of SM Investments bond, recent CB sales)

HONG KONG, Feb 2 SM Investments Corp , one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates, plans to raise up to $300 million in convertible bonds due in 2017, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The bonds were launched at a conversion premium of 20 percent to 30 percent over the reference share price of 651.205 pesos ($15.158), said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. The securities would carry a coupon of 0.625-1.625 percent.

SM Investments, owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy, follows Taiwanese technology companies Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp, which raised a combined $480 million the past weeks in convertible bonds to fund expansion.

Investment banks are counting on convertible bond issuance in 2012 to help ease the downturn in equity capital markets in the Asia Pacific caused by a decline in initial public offerings.

Convertible bonds (CBs) are a type of hybrid security that can offer a fixed rate of return and be exchanged for stock if the bonds trade above the conversion price.

They can be a cheaper way for companies to raise funds than regular bonds, while offering assurance that dilution will only occur at the conversion premium. For investors, convertibles offer some downside protection because of their fixed-income nature.

Citigroup and JPMorgan were hired as joint bookrunners on the deal. ($1 = 42.960 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)