* Convertible bonds launched at 20-30 pct conversion premium
* SM Investments follows two CB sales from Taiwan
* Banks counting on CB issuance to offset decline in IPO
sales
(Adds details of SM Investments bond, recent CB sales)
HONG KONG, Feb 2 SM Investments Corp
, one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates, plans to
raise up to $300 million in convertible bonds due in 2017, a
source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on
Thursday.
The bonds were launched at a conversion premium of 20
percent to 30 percent over the reference share price of 651.205
pesos ($15.158), said the source, who was not authorised to
speak publicly on the matter. The securities would carry a
coupon of 0.625-1.625 percent.
SM Investments, owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy,
follows Taiwanese technology companies Wistron Corp
and Pegatron Corp, which raised a combined $480
million the past weeks in convertible bonds to fund expansion.
Investment banks are counting on convertible bond issuance
in 2012 to help ease the downturn in equity capital markets in
the Asia Pacific caused by a decline in initial public
offerings.
Convertible bonds (CBs) are a type of hybrid security that
can offer a fixed rate of return and be exchanged for stock if
the bonds trade above the conversion price.
They can be a cheaper way for companies to raise funds than
regular bonds, while offering assurance that dilution will only
occur at the conversion premium. For investors, convertibles
offer some downside protection because of their fixed-income
nature.
Citigroup and JPMorgan were hired as joint
bookrunners on the deal.
($1 = 42.960 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)