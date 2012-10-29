Three months ending Sept. 30, 2012. (in billion Philippine pesos) Net income 2.48 vs 2.14 Revenue 7.52 vs 6.56 NOTE: SM Prime Holdings is the Philippines' biggest mall developer and operator and is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp, owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy. To see the company's full disclosure on its results, click on link.reuters.com/quk63t. ($1 = 41.3 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)