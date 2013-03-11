(The following item was published by Basis Point, a Thomson
Reuters publication)
HONG KONG, March 11 (Basic Point) - A bank has committed $30
million to shopping mall developer and operator SM Prime
Holdings Inc's $200 million five-year term loan,
sources said.
More are processing credit approvals, according to sources.
The response deadline has been extended to March 15 from
February 28, as reported earlier.
Standard Chartered Bank is the sole mandated lead arranger
and bookrunner.
The bullet loan offers a margin of 170bp over Libor. Banks
committing $20 million or more get an all-in of 195bp via a fee
of 125bp, and the lead arranger title, while those committing
$10 million - $19 million get an all-in of 190bp via a 100bp
fee, and the arranger title.
There is a greenshoe option to increase the loan by up to
$50 million. Funds are for working capital and capital
expenditure.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Poh)