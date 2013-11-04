UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net profit 8.43 vs 7.40 Gross revenue 24.77 vs 22.10 NOTE: SM Prime Holdings Inc, the Philippines' biggest shopping mall developer and operator, is a subsidiary of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man, Henry Sy Sr. To view the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/zuk44v ($1 = 43.3 pesos) (Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources