UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2013 (in billion pesos) Net income 16.27 vs 16.20 Revenue 59.79 vs 57.22 NOTE: SM Prime Holdings Inc, the Philippines' biggest shopping mall developer and operator, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man, Henry Sy Sr. For SM Prime's full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/rab27v) ($1 = 44.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources