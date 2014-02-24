Feb 24 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2013 (in billion pesos) Net income 16.27 vs 16.20 Revenue 59.79 vs 57.22 NOTE: SM Prime Holdings Inc, the Philippines' biggest shopping mall developer and operator, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man, Henry Sy Sr. For SM Prime's full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/rab27v) ($1 = 44.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Anand Basu)