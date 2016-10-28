MANILA Oct 28 Chinese ships are no longer at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea and Filipino boats can resume fishing activities following a "welcome development", the Philippines defence minister said on Friday.

"Since three days ago there are no longer Chinese ships, Coastguard or navy, in the Scarborough area," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters.

"If the Chinese ships have left then it means our fishermen can resume fishing in the area."

Lorenzana did not explain the circumstances behind why the Chinese vessels had ended a four-year blockade of the shoal, which was central to an arbitration case that Manila won in July.

As part of a complex ruling, a tribunal in The Hague declared no one country had sovereign rights to the Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing patch. China has refused to recognise the case. (Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)