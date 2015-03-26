MANILA, March 26 The Philippines said on
Thursday it would resume repair and reconstruction works in the
disputed South China Sea after halting activities last year over
concerns about the effect on an arbitration complaint filed
against China.
Manila had called on all countries last October to stop
construction work on small islands and reefs in the South China
Sea, virtually all of which is claimed by China.
China itself is undertaking massive reclamation works in the
area, while Taiwan, Malaysia and Vietnam have also been making
improvements to their facilities.
"We are taking the position that we can proceed with the
repair and maintenance," Foreign Minister Albert del Rosario
told diplomats, military officers and foreign correspondents on
Thursday.
He said the works, including repairs to an airstrip, did not
violate an informal code of conduct in the South China Sea
because they would not alter the status quo in the disputed
area. The 2002 code was signed by China and 10 Southeast Asian
states in Phnom Penh.
In 2013, Manila filed an arbitration case at the The Hague
questioning Beijing's "nine-dash-line" claims. Del Rosario said
Manila expects a decision in February next year. China has
elected not to participate in the case.
China claims almost the entire sea, believed to have huge
deposits of oil and gas. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines,
Vietnam and Taiwan also claim the area, where about $5 trillion
of seaborne trade pass every year.
