By Randy Fabi and Kanupriya Kapoor
| JAKARTA, April 23
JAKARTA, April 23 Philippine Vice President
Jejomar Binay, considered a front-runner for the presidency in
2016, said on Thursday he would welcome a joint venture with
China to explore for oil and gas in disputed areas of the South
China Sea.
Binay's stance is in contrast to President Benigno Aquino,
who has opposed business partnerships with China in territory
claimed by both countries.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, and its recent rapid land reclamation around seven reefs in
the Spratly archipelago has alarmed the Philippines, Vietnam and
other claimants.
"Personally, my feeling is we will continue to insist (on)
our sovereignty over those properties but at the same time we
hope we can create a situation where we can improve bilateral
relations with China," Binay told reporters during a visit to
Jakarta to attend the Asia Africa summit.
"China has all the capital and we have the property so why
don't we try and develop that property as a joint venture?" he
added when asked about a joint partnership with China in oil and
gas exploration.
The vice president also mentioned the possibility of
revising the constitution in order to attract more foreign
investment, if he is elected.
Binay, 72, was mayor of Manila's financial district for
several terms from 1986, and has expressed his intention to run
for president next year. He has topped all opinion polls on
possible candidates, but his ratings have been falling since
corruption allegations were raised against him in the Senate.
Political opponents said he had amassed billions of pesos
from overpriced building contracts and services to poor families
in the city, including birthday cakes for senior citizens.
Binay has rejected the allegations as "baseless".
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mogato in Manila; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)