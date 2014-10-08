MANILA Oct 8 The Philippine Stock Exchange said it will increase its stake in the company operating the local fixed income trading platform in a deal worth $14 million, marking a move towards the unification of the country's equities and bond markets.

The stock market operator aims to gain a controlling stake through the purchase of 28.9 percent of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp (PDS) from the Bankers Association of the Philippines' (BAP).

It currently holds a 21 percent stake in PDS, which operates the securities depository and fixed income exchange in the Philippines. Singapore Exchange Ltd holds 20 percent.

In a disclosure, PSE said it had agreed terms to buy BAP's stake for 650 million pesos ($14.51 million). PSE President and Chief Executive Hans Sicat said the deal will be finalised in December.

"We are looking to acquire a majority stake in the PDS. We hope to eventually have a unified equities and bond markets to facilitate further growth of our local capital markets," said Sicat.

Total tradable corporate debt instruments on PDS' fixed income trading platform stood at 451.46 billion pesos, with 28 issuers and 81 securities. There are 260 companies listed on the PSE.

(1 US dollar = 44.7730 Philippine peso) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)