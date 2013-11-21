MANILA Nov 21 The Philippines' Discovery World Corp fell as much as 7.6 percent in its trading debut on Thursday following the resort developer's $13 million initial public offering.

Discovery's listing came nearly two weeks after one of the most powerful storms ever recorded hit the central Philippines, including the world famous Boracay island where it operates a resort.

Discovery, which opened at its IPO price of 3.28 pesos, fell to as low as 3.03 pesos within the first hour of trading. Manila's benchmark share index was down 1.1 percent at 10:20 a.m. [0220 GMT].

It is the Philippines' eighth listing this year with the IPOs raising a record $1.35 billion. Two more relatively small IPOs are scheduled before the year ends.

Discovery has informed the stock exchange that its resort facilities in Boracay sustained only minimal damage from Typhoon Haiyan's fury, which killed thousands of people.

The company said the Boracay resort may have to be shut until repair work planned this month is finished. But it said it did not expect the damage to have any material impact on its operating and financial results.