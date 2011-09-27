(Adds FX, debt markets, details)
MANILA, Sept 27 Philippine financial markets
were shut, government work and school classes were suspended on
Tuesday as typhoon Nesat pounded the country's main Luzon
island, causing floods, toppling trees, and leaving at least one
dead and four missing.
The Philippine Dealing System and the Philippine Dealing and
Exchange Corp, operators of the electronic system for domestic
foreign exchange and debt trading, said they would shut on
Tuesday, after the central bank declared no clearing of
transactions for the day.
Earlier, the Philippine Stock Exchange said there would be
no trading on Tuesday due to a lack of clearing facilities, with
government offices and the central bank closed.
In a statement on its website, the exchange also said there
would be no settlement of trades on Tuesday.
Nesat, with maximum winds of 140 kph near the center and
gusts of up to 170 kph, made landfall north of the capital early
on Tuesday. It is forecast to move west northwest at 19 kph.
A 22-month-old boy drowned when he fell off a creek while at
least four people were reported missing in the wake of the
typhoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management
Council said in its latest update.
