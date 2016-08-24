MANILA Aug 24 Philippine lender Security Bank Corp will replace casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp in the group of 30 companies included in the Southeast Asian nation's stock market index, the Philippine Stock Exchange said.

The exchange announced on Wednesday the results of its annual review, which is meant to ensure the inclusion of the ideal sectoral representatives in the broader index. (bit.ly/2c5hB9q)

The changes will take effect on Sept. 12.

To be included in the benchmark index, a listed firm should be among the most liquid and valuable companies on the bourse.

Shares in Security Bank, partly owned by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, rose as much as 4.3 percent, while Bloomberry declined as much as 14 percent to a near two-month low following the announcement.

The broader index was down 1.16 percent as of 0630 GMT, but it still is the third best performing stock market in Southeast Asia with a 12.82-percent gain year-to-date. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)