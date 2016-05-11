MANILA May 11 Philippine shares were higher
early on Wednesday, led by blue-chip Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co (PLDT), and extending gains made after the
country's presidential election, dealers said.
The main index was up 2.1 percent by 0202 GMT, after
Tuesday's 2.6 percent gain following the results of the
presidential election the day before.
The Philippines' president-elect, Rodrigo Duterte, announced
plans on Tuesday for an overhaul of the country's system of
government that would devolve power from "imperial Manila" to
long-neglected provinces.
PLDT was up as much as 2.1 percent.
