MANILA May 11 Philippine shares were higher early on Wednesday, led by blue-chip Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), and extending gains made after the country's presidential election, dealers said.

The main index was up 2.1 percent by 0202 GMT, after Tuesday's 2.6 percent gain following the results of the presidential election the day before.

The Philippines' president-elect, Rodrigo Duterte, announced plans on Tuesday for an overhaul of the country's system of government that would devolve power from "imperial Manila" to long-neglected provinces.

PLDT was up as much as 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Sam Holmes)