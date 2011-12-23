MANILA Dec 23 The Philippines will review
taxes on foreign alcohol products following a World Trade
Organisation decision that the current system was discriminatory
and the trade minister said the government will look at how to
assist affected local distillers.
The Philippine taxes foreign alcoholic beverages at rates 10
to 40 times higher than brands made from locally-produced
materials such as cane and palm sugar -- which the WTO found did
not conform with global trade rules.
"(The WTO decision) would have an impact on the industry so
we have to think of ways on how to mitigate its impact," Trade
Secretary Gregory Domingo said, adding the government would have
to bring its tax laws into line with the global rules.
The United States has urged Manila to act swiftly to open
its market to U.S. alcohol products like Jack Daniel's and Jim
Beam, but a local distillers group has expressed disappointment
over the decision.
"We Filipinos know that these products do not really compete
in any meaningful way and we tried to explain this to the panel
and the appellate body," the Distilled Spirits Association of
the Philippines said in a statement.
"While we are disappointed with the decision, we understand
that it is a final decision of the WTO."
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair and Ron
Popeski)