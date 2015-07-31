MANILA, July 31 Philippine property firms Ayala
Land Inc and Filinvest Land Inc have submitted
bids for a contract to build and operate a 4 billion peso
($87.55 million) transport terminal, a government official said.
The bids for the terminal that will provide a link between
the capital and southern provinces, will be opened and awarded
next month, Christine Antonio, director at the Public-Private
Partnership (PPP) Centre, told reporters on Friday.
The other two pre-qualified bidders, Megawide Construction
Corp and Datem Inc, withdrew from bidding due to
concerns over the project's commercial viability.
The Integrated Transport System-South Terminal Project,
spread over 4.7 hectares, will connect passengers from
industrial hubs in the provinces of Laguna and Batangas to other
transport systems serving the capital, including the planned
$3.8 billion North-South Railway project.
The terminal is part of the government's PPP programme to
upgrade ageing roads, railways, ports and airports. The
government has so far awarded 10 projects worth $4.2 billion
since launching the programme in 2010.
($1 = 45.6900 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)