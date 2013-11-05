MANILA Nov 5 Shares of casino operator Travellers International Hotel Group Inc rose just 1 percent in their market debut.

The shares were changing hands at 11.38 pesos in early morning trade, up 0.9 percent from an IPO price of 11.28 pesos and compared with a 0.3 percent rise in Manila's benchmark index .

Travellers, a venture between casino operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd and Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc, raised 17.7 billion pesos ($411 million), excluding a greenshoe option to fund the expansion of its casino-entertainment operations in Manila. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)