By Nathan Layne and Manuel Mogato
| PALO, Philippines
PALO, Philippines Dec 29 Nena Obrero and her
family survived without government aid for three weeks after
Super Typhoon Haiyan churned across the central Philippines and
reduced much of her hometown to rubble.
Obrero lives in Guindapunan, a barangay, or district, of the
city of Palo, on the east of Leyte island, where more than 1,000
people were killed on Nov. 8.
The family of seven got by on handouts from a charity and
local church. But they missed out on the initial shipments of
rice from the municipal office, the main channel for
redistributing aid in the disaster-prone Southeast Asian
archipelago, due to political squabbling, Obrero said.
Even in a tiny barangay, residents say the biggest
loyalties are at play - in this case to the clan of former
dictator Ferdinand Marcos's widow, whose supporters belong to a
collection of opposition parties, and to rival assassinated
politician Benigno Aquino, whose son is now president.
The mayor of Palo, Remedios Petilla, is the mother of both
the provincial governor and a minister in Aquino's cabinet. In
Guindapunan, her barangay "captain", the highest elected
official, was Annalisa Yu, an ally of two nephews of former
first lady Imelda Marcos. Following elections in October, Yu's
husband took over as captain at the end of last month.
Obrero, 49, claimed a longstanding feud between Yu and
Petilla was the reason her family failed to receive anything
from the four initial shipments of rice to Guindapunan in the
first three weeks after the storm.
"Those two are always quarrelling," Obrero said outside her
gutted coconut lumber and chainsaw-rental store, speaking two
days before the mayor delivered food packs to her area. "We are
caught in the middle."
Petilla said she had distributed aid through other leaders
in Guindapunan because Yu had not come to her seeking help, and
that if anyone fell through the cracks, it was unintentional.
"We cannot really be perfect. Maybe one or two didn't get
(anything), but on the whole they were given," Petilla said.
Allegations of "colour-coding" - the selective distribution
of aid along political lines, or by the colours associated with
different parties - were common along the typhoon's path.
In assessing the veracity of those allegations, it is
difficult to draw a clean line between the influence of politics
and what may simply be the unintended consequence of a massive
and often chaotic relief operation.
But in interviews with more than 50 government officials,
local leaders and residents across Leyte province, a picture
emerges of an aid campaign riven with rivalries and vulnerable
to abuse.
SCAM BEFORE THE STORM
The partisan battles are also playing out on the national
stage, threatening to bog down a reconstruction effort expected
to cost billions of dollars and take years to complete.
Haiyan, one of the biggest cyclones known to have made
landfall anywhere, killed more than 6,100 people, many in
tsunami-like sea surges metres high, destroyed most structures
in its path and left millions homeless.
In recent days, Aquino has defended himself and his interior
secretary against allegations from the mayor of Tacloban that
clan rivalries slowed the government's initial response in his
city, which bore the brunt of the storm. The mayor, Alfred
Romualdez, is a nephew of Imelda Marcos.
Aquino's office denied the accusations, saying it had
allocated resources based on need. Interior Secretary Mar Roxas
said there was no truth to Romualdez's accusations.
The conflict comes with Aquino already under fire from a
scandal that erupted before the storm in which lawmakers,
including some of his allies, were found to have misused funds
allocated for local government projects. Aquino has tried to
stay above the fray, saying that he too is outraged by the
misconduct, but the row has raised doubts over his pledge to
clean up one of Southeast Asia's most corrupt economies.
The government's launching of an online portal to provide
information on how donations are being used has not dispelled
worries that some typhoon relief could fall into the hands of
corrupt officials, experts said.
"The way his administration implements the rehabilitation
plan and uses the assistance from foreign countries and
international organizations could become his greatest political
challenge yet," said Richard Jacobson of the security
consultancy Pacific Strategies and Assessments.
People in the disaster zone have been receiving aid through
two main channels: from their municipal office, redistributing
the flow of relief controlled by the national government, and
from charities and other non-profit groups.
Some international aid agencies interviewed by Reuters said
they had worked with politicians in their relief programmes.
But, as in past disasters, most are bypassing the municipal and
barangay leaders to ensure it gets to those who need it most.
"Politics runs deep in this country," said an executive at
one of the largest non-profit aid agencies, explaining that
selective aid distribution had been a problem before.
"If you give it to the mayor or the barangay captain there
will be a partisan dish all the time," he said on condition of
anonymity, citing worries his comments could impede his agency's
work. "It will go to certain people first. That's the sad part
about it."
'SHE IS THE ONE POLITICKING'
Several complaints of uneven aid distribution could be
traced to the relationship between the mayor and the barangay
chief, according to interviews with mayors of three
municipalities and residents in more than a dozen barangays.
Reuters found at least three instances in Palo where the
custom of distributing relief through the barangay captain had
been circumvented and the mayor was dealing with a political
ally. Petilla said there were several instances where she was
coordinating relief with someone other than a captain, and that
some were not members of her political party.
In Guindapunan, Petilla turned to Maximiano Pajares and
other councillors to help her distribute relief among the
barangay's seven zones. She said this move was necessary because
Yu had not attended meetings or reported to the town office to
pick up goods like other barangay chiefs.
"She is the one politicking," Petilla, the septuagenarian
matriarch of one of Leyte's most powerful families, said of Yu.
"I don't know why she doesn't come to me."
Yu said she had not been kept in the loop about the
municipal office's distribution plans for her barangay and had
focused on delivering relief secured through her own means.
Whatever the cause, interviews with residents suggest the
initial supply of rice sacks and sardines to Guindapunan had
been uneven depending on which of the seven zones one lived in.
Those goods were meant to be rationed out by the councillors
acting in Yu's place.
Some residents of zone 3 said they saw none of the 27 sacks
of rice and three boxes of sardines that had been delivered to
Guindapunan between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16, according to a master
supply list outside Petilla's office.
Nor had they seen the 110 food sacks - each containing about
10 packs designed to feed one family - that councillor Pajares
said he received some two weeks after the typhoon and
distributed equally among the seven zones.
Rather than seek Petilla's help, Yu said she had secured
food packs from the provincial government and the corporate
owner of the gasoline stand she operates. But by the time she
got around to zone 3 - where the Obrero family live - the
supplies had run out.
"I have two zones, 3 and 4. They have received nothing from
the beginning," Yu said - before Petilla delivered food packs -
accusing her of distributing to supporters of the Liberal Party,
associated with the colour yellow, first.
"Only the yellow team gets the food from the mayor and her
allies," Yu said. "When I give out to the barangay, it is by
zone, not colour."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)