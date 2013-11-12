WASHINGTON Nov 12 The death toll from the massive typhoon that hit the Philippines is likely closer to 2,000 or 2,500, not the previously reported figure of 10,000, President Benigno Aquino told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.

"The figure right now I have is about 2,000, but this might still get higher," Aquino told CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour in an interview was posted on CNN's website.

"Ten thousand, I think, is too much," he told CNN. "There was emotional drama involved with that particular estimate." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)