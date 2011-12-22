By Erik de Castro
| CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines
CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines Dec 22 Aid agencies
appealed on Thursday for money to ease overcrowding at
evacuation centres and find housing for thousands made homeless
by flash floods and mudslides which devastated parts of a
Philippine island.
Typhoon Washi, the worst typhoon to hit the north of
Mindanao island in more than five decades, sent torrents of
water, mud and logs cascading through riverside and coastal
villages, killing 1,010 people. Dozens are missing.
The United Nations has appealed to countries to provide an
additional $28.6 million assistance to typhoon victims over the
next three months as authorities relocate residents of high-risk
areas.
"Poor water, sanitation and hygiene conditions pose a health
concern," Soe Nyunt-U, acting U.N. humanitarian coordinator,
told reporters in Manila after touring flood-stricken areas.
"We must improve this situation at the soonest possible time
to avoid disease outbreaks that will further compound the
hardships of the people already weakened by hunger, and grief
from loss of family and friends."
More than 640,000 people in 13 provinces were affected by
the typhoon and nearly 44,000 have been placed in overcrowded
and ill-equipped shelters -- mostly in schools, gymnasiums,
churches and other public buildings.
Cagayan de Oro town, worst hit by Washi with 650 dead, has
sent more medical teams to evacuation centers to prevent
outbreaks of disease.
"It is way too crowded here, people are sitting or lying
down like at a rally -- side by side," Aaron Neri, 59, a village
chief whose house was damaged, told Reuters in one centre.
Officials have told him and his neighbours that they were to
be relocated permanently because their village is in a high-risk
area.
"It's smelly and dirty because there's so much waste," he
said of the evacuation centre. "We will spend Christmas and
celebrate New Year here, possibly until Christmas 2013."
Officials were jolted by the extent of damage and said the
risk of water-borne disease extended far beyond the evacuation
centres to all areas in the two worst-affected towns -- Cagayan
de Oro and Iligann.
"I was shocked by the scale of the destruction I saw," Soe
Nyunt-U said. "It was as if the cities were hit by an inland
tsunami. Entire areas were completely flattened".
Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario said his office
had received pledges of assistance from a long list of
countries, as well as the Organization of Islamic Conference and
Association of South East Asian Nations.
Monsoon rain since the weekend also caused flash floods in
the country's northeast, killing three people with seven
missing.
(Additional reporting by Manny Mogato in Manila; Writing by
Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ron Popeski and Robert Birsel)