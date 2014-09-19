MANILA, Sept 19 A tropical storm dumped heavy
rain on the Philippine capital on Friday, flooding many parts of
the city, shutting schools, government offices and financial
markets.
Thousands of residents in low-lying areas were moved to
higher ground, officials said, as flood waters rose quickly
after the equivalent of half a month's usual rain fell in six
hours.
The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade after
the government cancelled work and classes in the capital.
Trading at the electronic foreign exchange platform
Philippine Dealing System was also suspended, with
clearing and settlement cancelled for the day.
Tropical storm Fung-Wong, with maximum winds of 85 kph (50
mph) and gusts of up to 100 kph (62 mph), was hovering about 210
km (130 miles) east of Casiguran town in northern Aurora
province.
It is expected to hit land at around noon on Friday and move
northwest at 22 kph (13 mph) towards the South China Sea.
About 7,000 people were evacuated in Marikina City in the
eastern part of the capital where a swollen river caused
flooding, said Del De Guzman, city mayor.
"We are now on sweeping operations for those trapped by the
floods. The rains were so heavy, so fast, some were not able to
evacuate," De Guzman said in an interview with GMA TV, adding
the government was sending amphibious vehicles and rubber boats
to help get people out.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Robert Birsel)