By Erik de Castro
| DOLORES, Philippines
DOLORES, Philippines Dec 9 Typhoon Hagupit
weakened further on Tuesday as the storm crawled across the
central Philippines, while rescue workers struggled in its
aftermath to reach towns in central provinces where thousands of
homes were wrecked and at least 27 people killed.
Nearly 13,000 houses were crushed and more than 22,300 were
partially damaged in Eastern Samar province, where Hagupit first
hit land as a category 3 typhoon on Saturday, local officials
said.
"Access is very difficult, roads are spotty. There are
landslides, some are one-lane roads. In the inner barangays
(villages), many of them are washed out by flash floods,"
Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, told
Reuters.
The typhoon weakened to a tropical depression on Tuesday
with maximum winds of 60 kph (37 mph) near its centre, as it
made a fifth landfall over the Lubang islands, 150 km (93 miles)
southwest of capital Manila. It is now moving west towards the
South China Sea at 13 kph (8 mph).
More than 2 million people so far have felt the impact of
Hagupit, which is Filipino for lash, with nearly 1.7 million
fleeing to relatives' homes on safer ground or packing in to
evacuation centres across the central Philippines and south of
the main Luzon island, the national disaster agency said.
The 27 people reported killed died in Iloilo province and on
Samar island, including 12 residents in Borongan town in Eastern
Samar who were swept away by raging waters and flash floods, the
Red Cross's Gordon said, citing initial reports from his field
staff.
"A detailed assessment is now ongoing...It's a long trek (to
the villages), it's like Yolanda all over again," Gordon said,
referring to the local name of super typhoon Haiyan, which last
year killed thousands of people in the same areas of central
Philippines.
The death toll monitored by the Red Cross is way above the
official count of the national disaster agency which counted
three dead so far.
Bank employee Arnalyn Bula told Reuters how howling winds
had pounded the walls of her aunt's two-storey concrete home in
Dolores town in Eastern Samar, where her family sought shelter.
"Our kitchen was wrecked. Around us, our neighbours' homes
were flattened like folded paper," said Bula, 27.
The privately run National Grid Corp, which operates the
country's main transmission lines, said nearly 2 million homes
across central Philippines and southern Luzon remain without
power.
Despite the toll and damage, there is relief that Hagupit
has not brought destruction on the scale of Haiyan, which
totally or partially damaged more than one million houses in the
same areas of the central Philippines.
Learning lessons from Haiyan, which left more than 7,000
dead or missing, authorities had launched a massive evacuation
operation days ahead of the storm, emptying whole towns and
villages in coastal and landslide prone areas.
(Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco, Manny Mogato,
Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Writing by
Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)