MANILA Dec 10 Philippine rescue teams were
struggling on Wednesday to reach upland communities on an
eastern island which took the brunt of a typhoon at the weekend
amid security fears in an area known as a hotbed of Maoist
insurgents.
Typhoon Hagupit destroyed nearly 16,500 houses and damaged
more than 33,100 on the island of Samar before making its way
slowly across the country. It has since been downgraded to a
tropical storm and on Wednesday was headed for southern Vietnam.
The national disaster agency said 11 people were killed as
the storm churned across the central islands and the southern
tip of the main island of Luzon. The Red Cross has confirmed 25
deaths. The health ministry and Red Cross were checking reports
that nearly 40 people died. Nearly 500 people were injured.
"We're trying to reach upland villages ... but landslides
and fallen trees make it difficult," Richard Gordon, head of the
Philippine Red Cross, told Reuters.
"We expect casualty figures to increase as we get more
information on the ground."
The Red Cross has rented a helicopter to survey upland areas
while Red Cross and government officials said they were worried
communist rebels might try to steal communications equipment and
portable generators.
New People's Army guerrillas have been fighting the
government for 45 years and have a strong presence in some rural
communities.
Military spokesman Colonel Restituto Padilla said while the
communist rebels were not known for kidnappings, unlike the
Muslim Abu Sayyaf militants in the south, security forces were
protecting relief workers.
"We know the risks so we escort the people involved in
humanitarian work, especially if there are international aid
agencies there. We don't want any untoward incident."
On Wednesday, about 30 rebels attack a South Korean company,
Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd,
working on a U.S.-funded road in Eastern Samar and burned two
trucks and a backhoe, the army said.
"They took advantage of the situation," Padilla said. "We
are focused on humanitarian mission in the north and we have
minimal presence there."
Alexander Pama, executive director of the national Disaster
Risk Reduction and Management Council, said more than two
million people were "affected" by Hagupit and about 1.7 million
were evacuated.
About 800,000 jobs and livelihoods were disrupted or lost,
according to the International Labour Organization.
Pama said damage was estimated at 2.5 billion pesos ($56.04
million). About 56,000 metric tonnes of rice, corn and other
crops were lost.
But the damage was nowhere near that wrought last year by
Typhoon Haiyan, which destroyed or damaged more than a million
homes and killed, or left missing, more than 7,000 people.
