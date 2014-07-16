(Fixes typo in headline, no changes to text)
MANILA, July 16 Philippine authorities evacuated
almost 150,000 people from their homes and shuttered financial
markets, government offices, businesses and schools on Wednesday
as typhoon Rammasun gathered strength and hit the capital,
Manila.
The typhoon, the strongest to hit the country this year, has
already torn through eastern islands, toppling trees and power
lines and causing blackouts. On Wednesday, it brought storm
surges to the Manila Bay area and prompted disaster officials to
evacuate slum-dwellers on the capital's outskirts.
"The wind is very strong, stronger than the rains. It's
something that I've never experienced in the past," Mark
Leviste, vice governor of Batangas province south of the
capital, said in a radio interview.
Parts of the Philippines are still recovering from Typhoon
Haiyan, one of the biggest cyclones known to have made landfall
anywhere. It killed more than 6,100 people last November in the
central provinces, many in tsunami-like sea surges, and left
millions homeless.
Typhoon Rammasun was gusting up to 185 kph (115 mph) on
Wednesday with sustained winds of 150 kph (93 mph) near its
centre.
A 25-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a falling
electricity pole as Rammasun entered the country's eastern coast
on Tuesday, the Philippine disaster agency said.
Nearly 150,000 people have been evacuated from their homes
in low-lying and coastal areas. More than 60 international and
domestic flights have been cancelled over the past two days.
Trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange and Philippine
Dealing System, used for foreign exchange trading, were
suspended after government offices were ordered shut.
Tropical Storm Risk rated Rammasun as a category-three
typhoon, on a scale of one to five where five is the most
severe. It is expected to bring heavy to intense rainfall of up
to 30 mm per hour within its 500-km (300-mile) radius.
Rammasun was expected to bring storm surges of up to three
metres (10 feet) in coastal villages, the weather bureau said.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema; Editing by
Mark Bendeich)