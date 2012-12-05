MANILA Dec 5 The death toll from the Philippines' strongest typhoon this year rose to around 230, with hundreds missing, local government officials said on Wednesday.

Typhoon Bopha, with central winds of 120 kph (75 mph) and gusts of up to 160 kph (93 mph), hit beach resorts and dive spots in northern Palawan on Wednesday, a day after slamming into a southern island, destroying homes, causing landslides and killing hundreds.

(Reporting by Michael Perry)