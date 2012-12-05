UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA Dec 5 The death toll from the Philippines' strongest typhoon this year rose to around 230, with hundreds missing, local government officials said on Wednesday.
Typhoon Bopha, with central winds of 120 kph (75 mph) and gusts of up to 160 kph (93 mph), hit beach resorts and dive spots in northern Palawan on Wednesday, a day after slamming into a southern island, destroying homes, causing landslides and killing hundreds.
(Reporting by Michael Perry)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources