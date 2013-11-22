MANILA Nov 22 The death toll from super typhoon
Haiyan, which slammed across the central Philippines two weeks
ago, has risen to more than 5,200, the National Disaster Agency
said on Friday, the most deadly natural disaster ever to hit the
country.
One of the strongest typhoons recorded caused more deaths
and destruction than the 1991 storm that killed 5,101 people in
flash floods in Ormoc, in the same province of Leyte devastated
by Haiyan. The exact toll given on Friday was 5,209.
Eduardo del Rosario, executive director of the National
Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said nearly
23,500 people were injured and more than 1,600 were still
missing from the typhoon, which also displaced more than four
million.
About 12 billion pesos ($274 million) worth of crops and
infrastructure were damaged.
Most of the victims either drowned or were crushed by
collapsed structures and trees, as storm surges six to seven
metres high (20 to 23 feet) swallowed coastal areas of Tacloban
on Leyte island, the commercial, education and government hub of
the Eastern Visayas.
Disaster agency officials said the death toll could still
increase with only about 52 percent of the city of Tacloban
cleared of debris.
($1 = 43.75 pesos)
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie and Ron
Popeski)