MANILA Feb 26 Philippine President Benigno Aquino may soon sign an order clearing the way for the government to sell a controlling stake in state-owned United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) this year, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Some of the Philippines' biggest lenders have expressed interest in bidding for the state shares in UCPB, the 12th largest in the Southeast Asian country with assets worth nearly 250 billion pesos ($5.7 billion), based on central bank data.

Among the possible bidders were Philippine National Bank , East West Banking Corp, BDO Unibank Inc , Union Bank of the Philippines and China Banking Corp, according to the companies and local media.

Francis Pangilinan, presidential assistant for food security and agricultural modernisation, told reporters the president is committed to the stake sale and could sign the order "anytime soon". He declined to give details.

UCPB was among the assets sequestered by the administration of the late President Corazon Aquino, Benigno's mother, after late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was ousted by a popular revolt in 1986.

In 2013 the Supreme Court ruled that UCPB's controlling shares previously held by Eduardo Cojuangco, a close ally of Marcos, must be returned to the government for the benefit of coconut farmers. ($1 = 43.9300 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)