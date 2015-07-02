* Carlyle unit, TPG and Lone Star among those interested
* Eight Philippine companies have expressed interest
* Submission of pre-qualification documents moved back to
July 16
(Recasts and add names of local lenders interested in bidding)
By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, July 2 The planned sale of the
Philippine government's majority stake in United Coconut
Planters Bank (UCPB) has drawn interest from U.S.
private equity companies and domestic conglomerate San Miguel
Corp, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
While the expected deal size is small at around $350
million, it is the first sale of a controlling stake in a
Philippine bank since the government passed a law last year that
allowed overseas firms to take full control of local lenders.
Growth in the Philippine economy and in demand for loans has
outpaced that of other countries in the region, also boosting
the appeal of the sector to foreign firms.
CAP IV Engagement Limited, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia
Partners IV, Lone Star Funds and TPG Capital Management
, have submitted letters of intent to bid, said the
person, who was not authorised to speak to the media on the
matter.
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)
is the only foreign bank in the race that also contains a bevy
of local lenders, the person added.
The government plans to sell its 73.9 percent stake in UCPB,
the country's 12th largest lender, for a minimum of 1.1 billion
pesos but has also stipulated that the winning bidder must
inject at least 15 billion pesos in capital.
Carlyle Group and TPG declined to comment while Lone Star
did not return a Reuters request for comment. A spokesman for
MUFG declined to comment.
A second source, declining to be identified as the person
was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed that San
Miguel intended to bid.
The government has been keen to encourage consolidation in
the sector which has some 700 lenders, mostly minnows. That
compares with 120 banks in Indonesia, the region's largest
economy and which has double the population of the Philippines.
UCPB had assets worth nearly 260 billion pesos as of end
2014 and more than 200 branches.
Among local lenders, BDO Unibank Inc, which is the
Philippines' largest bank by assets, Security Bank Corp
, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp and JG Summit
Holdings Inc's Robinsons Bank Corp have said they are
interested.
The deadline to submit pre-qualification documents has been
pushed back to July 16 from June 30 after the parties asked for
more time to prepare, said Toni Coo, officer-in-charge of the
Department of Finance's privatisation office.
She said there had been 12 letters of intent to bid, of
which four came from foreign firms, but declined to comment
further.
($1 = 45.1350 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Karen Lema in Manila, Elzio Barreto in
Hong Kong and Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo; Editing by Rosemarie
Francisco and Edwina Gibbs)