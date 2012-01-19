MANILA Jan 19 The United States and the
Philippines are set to hold military drills that may anger
Beijing near disputed waters in the South China Sea, testing
their readiness to protect offshore oil and natural gas
platforms, a Marine general said on Thursday.
Philippines Lieutenant-General Juancho Sabban, military
commander on western island of Palawan, said it is the first
time an annual exercise will be focused on protecting offshore
energy platforms, adding that the drills should not anger China
which also has territorial claims in the region.
"Why should they be angry, this is an annual activity," he
said, referring to China, one of six states claiming sovereignty
over the South China Sea.
The drills are to be held near the country's Malampaya gas
project, owned by Chevron Malampaya LLC, a unit of the U.S.
energy firm, and Shell Philippines Exploration B.V, a unit of
Royal Dutch Shell.
"The purpose there ... is to protect or retake any platform
that are under attack by terrorists," Sabban said, adding
amphibious exercises on Palawan's western coastline, facing the
disputed Spratlys, are also planned.
Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines also
have conflicting claims over the disputed area believed to have
rich deposits of oil and gas.
Since 2002, U.S. army special forces have held separate
training for Filipino troops fighting a group of al Qaeda-linked
Islamist militants in the southern Philippines and take part in
humanitarian missions in areas where militants are active.
The U.S. military has also held regular military exercises
with Filipino counterparts under a 1951 security treaty with its
former colony.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Ed Lane)