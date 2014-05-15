MANILA May 15 The Philippines, aiming to boost
its ability to defend offshore areas, wants to ensure U.S.
warships are closer to the disputed South China Sea by offering
the United States an underdeveloped naval base on a western
island, its military chief has said.
China has stepped up its activities to assert its extensive
claim over the energy-rich South China Sea.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also
have claims over the sea, or parts of it, through which about $5
trillion of ship-borne goods pass every year.
Last month, the Philippines and the United States signed an
Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) allowing U.S.
forces wider access to Philippine bases and building facilities
for joint use in maritime security and disaster
response.
"Oyster Bay is still underdeveloped but we need to improve
it for our armed forces," armed forces chief of staff General
Emmanuel Bautista said in a television interview late on
Wednesday, referring to a base on Palawan island to the west of
main Philippine islands.
"Perhaps with the EDCA that can be facilitated and further
improvement in Oyster Bay will be made."
Bautista said he was hoping the U.S. would help pay for the
development of the base, where the Philippines has begun work,
and help develop it into a major operating base for both navies.
Oyster Bay is only 160 km (100 miles) from the disputed
Spratly islands, where China has been reclaiming a reef known as
Johnson South Reef, and building what appears to be an airstrip
on it.
The Philippine foreign ministry released on Thursday aerial
surveillance photographs of the reef showing some work had been
done.
In October, the Philippine navy commander on Palawan told
Reuters the force had a plan to convert Oyster Bay into a
"mini-Subic" where the country's two former U.S. Coast Guard
cutters would be based.
Subic Bay is a former U.S. naval base which is now a
commercial free port, where U.S. warships dock because of its
deep harbour. There are plans to convert parts of the free port
into an air and naval base.
Bautista said the Philippines was also offering the United
States the use of a base in the Zambales area and an army jungle
training base in Fort Magsaysay in the Nueva Ecija area.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Robert Birsel)