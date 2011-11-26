* Police say AT&T hacked; telco says no breach
* Police say hackers funded by group linked to 2008 Mumbai
attacks
* Philippines "becoming base for cyber crime"
MANILA/BOSTON, Nov 26 Philippine police
and the FBI have arrested four people that Manila said were paid
by a militant Saudi Arabian-based group to hack into U.S.
telecom AT&T's system, but the company said it was neither
targeted nor breached.
The Philippines' Criminal Investigation and Detection Group
(CIDG) said those arrested in Wednesday's operation in Manila
with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were paid by the same
group the FBI said had funded the November 2008 attacks in
Mumbai.
"The hacking activity resulted in almost $2 million in
losses incurred by the company," the CIDG said in a statement.
It did not name the group who its said had funded the Mumbai
attacks, but India has blamed the militant Pakistan-based
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for carrying out the attacks which killed
166 people.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider, said it "ended up
writing off some fraudulent charges that appeared on customer
bills" but did not comment on the $2 million figure.
"AT&T and its network were neither targeted nor breached by
the hackers," AT&T spokeswoman Jan Rasmussen said. "AT&T only
assisted law enforcement in the investigation that led to the
arrest of a group of hackers."
Police said the suspects had hacked into the trunk-lines of
different telecom companies, including AT&T, with revenues
diverted to accounts of the unnamed Saudi-based group.
Earlier this week, AT&T said it was investigating an attempt
to access customer information, but did not believe any accounts
had been breached.
The CIDG said the FBI sought the help of its
Anti-Transnational and Cyber Crime Division (ATCCD) in March
after they found the Saudi group had targeted AT&T using the
hackers.
Among the four arrested was 29-year-old Paul Michael Kwan,
who ATCCD chief Police Senior Superintendent Gilbert Sosa said
had been arrested in 2007 after the FBI launched an
international crackdown on groups suspected of financing
militant activities.
Sosa said in the statement the Filipinos were being paid by
a group originally run by Muhammad Zamir, a Pakistani arrested
in Italy in 2007. He said Zamir was a member of Jemaah Islamiah,
a Southeast Asian militant network with links to al Qaeda.
"Zamir's group, later tagged by the FBI to be the financial
source of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, India, on November 26,
2008, is also the same group that paid Kwan's group of hackers
in Manila," Sosa said in the statement.
Last month, Philippine police said weak laws against cyber
crime and poor technical capabilities had made the country an
attractive base for organised crime syndicates involved in cyber
pornography, cyber sex dens, illegal gambling, credit card fraud
and identity theft.
(Reporting by John Mair in Manila and Jim Finkle in Boston;
Editing by Nick Macfie)