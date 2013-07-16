* Security allies expand scope of military cooperation talks
* Aim to ease path for U.S. funding to build facilities
* U.S. may seek storage of gear, humanitarian relief
supplies
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, July 16 Washington and Manila have
expanded talks on military cooperation to include possible U.S.
funding to build facilities and the storage of U.S. humanitarian
relief supplies, the Philippine envoy to the United States said
on Tuesday.
The wider scope of the talks for joint use of civilian and
military facilities signals rapidly warming security ties
between the allies as the Philippines looks to the U.S.
administration to help counter a newly assertive China.
The Philippines has ruled out granting permanent basing
rights to Washington, Ambassador Jose Cuisia said, but it would
give U.S. warplanes and warships wider access to Philippine
bases on a temporary and rotational basis, helping the Asian
nation improve its minimum defence capability.
The increasing rotational presence of U.S. forces in the
country is covered by the 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement, but a
new arrangement would be needed if Washington built facilities
to support its temporary deployment to the Philippines.
"We need to expand (the 1998 pact) further because we may
have to build some additional facilities," Cuisia told reporters
in the Philippine capital.
The two countries have been in talks since 2011 for "joint
use" of civilian and military facilities in the former U.S.
colony.
The informal talks had reached ministerial level, Cuisia
said, with both sides hoping for a deal before President Benigno
Aquino steps down from office in June 2016.
"There has to be some agreement to support it. Especially if
they spend money, there will have to be some agreement."
Cuisia said a new pact might involve a U.S. request for the
storage of equipment and supplies in the Philippines to prepare
for humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts.
That would reduce delays in bringing in equipment from
elsewhere, such as bases in Guam and Honolulu, he said.
"Then whenever it's needed it's so much easier to use that
equipment because it's already here."
But funding construction activities could be a problem for
the United States following huge cuts in its defence spending,
Cuisia said.
Last month, the Philippine military told Reuters about plans
to revive air and naval bases at Subic Bay, a former U.S. Navy
facility that American forces could use to counter China's
creeping presence in the disputed South China Sea.
Military and diplomatic sources familiar with security talks
between the allies told Reuters Washington had identified fewer
than a dozen civilian and military facilities to which it wanted
greater access, most of them facing the South China Sea.
In some civilian locations, the military would need to build
facilities for security and storage of supplies, spares and
equipment. These facilities could later be offered for joint use
with the United States.
Last December, the two nations also started informal talks
on the pre-positioning of materials and gear, including that to
be withdrawn from Iraq and Afghanistan as some U.S. forces
return home, an air force colonel familiar with the talks said.
"The U.S. military would like to keep tonnes of humanitarian
equipment, like tents, generators and shelter materials here,"
he told Reuters, adding that the latest two-way exercises on
disaster response focused on this type of operation.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)