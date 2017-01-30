MANILA Jan 30 The United States is not creating
weapons stores or armories in the Philippines, military
officials said on Monday, contradicting President Rodrigo
Duterte who has complained of a U.S. breach of a defence pact
that could stoke regional tension.
Duterte on Sunday accused the United States of stirring up
trouble by building permanent arms depots in his country,
including delivering tanks, and threatened to respond by
scrapping a security treaty between them.
The volatile leader, who has made no secret of his disdain
for the U.S. troop presence in the Philippines, said the United
States could drag his country into a conflict with China over
the South China Sea, something he said would not let happen.
Military spokesman Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla said
the president's concern had been looked into and the U.S.
military's activities were to help the Philippines to better
handle natural disasters.
"There was no confirmed incident of this nature," he told
reporters, referring to the accusations that arms were bring
brought in.
"They are not allowed under the military agreement."
Padilla said only rubber boats, generator sets and materials
for building shelters would be stored in Philippine facilities.
Another senior general, who declined to be identified
because he is not authorised to speak to media, said the United
States had yet to bring in any materials for upgrades to bases,
which the two countries would both use.
"These facilities, like runways, are to be used jointly,"
the second general said, adding U.S.-built warehouses would be
owned by the Philippines.
It was not the first time Duterte and his military have
given conflicting messages about their decades-old alliance,
which is one of Washington's most important in Asia at a time
when China's economic and military power is expanding.
Duterte's comments came after the Pentagon gave the green
light for upgrades and construction of barracks, runways and
storage facilities this year under a 2014 Enhanced Defence
Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).
The defence agreement covers rotational deployment of U.S.
ships, aircraft and troops at five bases in the Philippines, and
the storage of equipment for humanitarian and maritime security
purposes.
The second general, who is involved in the country's
military activities with other nations, said the agreement would
ultimately help the Philippines to protect its extensive
maritime borders.
"Our air and naval capability to cover these disputed areas
are less than 50 percent, so we need our allies to help and
inform us about developments in the South China Sea," he added.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Martin Petty, Robert
Birsel)