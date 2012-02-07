SINGAPORE Feb 7 Brazil's Vale
will begin its iron ore distribution operations in the
Philippines this weekend, the Philippine port operator said,
from where the world's top miner of the raw material will
transfer China-bound ore carried by big ships.
China barred Vale's giant dry bulk vessels from entering its
ports in a bid to protect its shipping industry which has been
hit hard by the economic downturn and falling freight rates.
With access to China shut, Vale has set up a transshipment
hub in the Philippines' Subic Bay port, where its mega ships --
which at 400,000 deadweight tonnes each are the world's biggest
dry bulk carriers -- can berth and transfer cargo to smaller
vessels to be able to reach Chinese ports.
"When Vale starts full operations on Feb. 12, we expect the
SBMA (Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority) to earn some 70 million
pesos ($1.64 million) in additional income in the first year
alone because of the projected increase in ship calls," Roberto
Garcia, chairman of SBMA, said in a statement late on Monday.
Vale's Ore Fabrica, the world's largest dry bulk floating
storage vessel, arrived in Subic Bay last week. The
280,000-deadweight-tonne vessel will serve as a platform to
transfer iron ore from the big ships called Valemaxes to smaller
vessels for transport to Asian markets led by China.
A Valemax, Vale Brasil, is expected to arrive in Subic on
Feb. 12, Reuters shipping data showed. SBMA said it expects Vale
Brasil to dock a day later.
Apart from the Philippines, Vale is also setting up a
transshipment centre in Malaysia.
The Brazilian miner in October broke ground for a $1.3
billion iron ore distribution hub in Malaysia's northern Perak
state, which could be ready to handle the giant ships by 2014.
Vale is counting on a fleet of 35 Valemaxes to slash
shipping costs to China to help it better compete with
Australian rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
.
The 388,000-tonne Berge Everest was the first and only
Valemax allowed into China, mooring at Dalian Port on Dec. 28 to
unload iron ore that has yet to be sold.
($1 = 42.5650 Philippine pesos)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)