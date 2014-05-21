(Refiles to correct day of the week in paragraph 1)
MANILA May 21 China's positioning of its
biggest mobile oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea
seriously threatens peace, stability, and maritime safety,
Vietnam's prime minister said on Wednesday, urging the
international community to condemn Beijing's action.
Nguyen Tan Dung held two-way talks with Philippine President
Benigno Aquino during an official two-day visit to Manila to
discuss defence and security and economic and cultural ties.
"China's illegal placement of the oil rig seriously
threatens peace, stability, maritime safety and freedom of
navigation in the East Sea," the Vietnamese prime minister said
in a statement after the meeting at the presidential palace in
Manila.
"The two sides are determined to oppose China's violations
and called on the international community to condemn China's
actions."
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)