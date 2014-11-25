MANILA Nov 25 Vietnam on Tuesday showed off its
two most powerful warships in the first-ever port call to the
Philippines but an official said it was not trying to challenge
China's superior naval forces amid tension in the South China
Sea.
Hanoi invited the diplomatic community to its Russian-built
missile-guided frigates docked in Manila Bay at the start of a
three-day goodwill visit.
China lays claim to almost all of the entire South China
Sea, believed to be rich minerals and oil-and-gas deposits.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also have
claims, creating one of Asia's biggest possible flashpoints.
"We are trying to hold joint patrols and operations in the
Spratlys, including search-and-rescue operations," said a
Philippine naval official, referring to a disputed island chain.
He declined to be identified because he was not authorised to
talk to the press.
"We are not trying to challenge China's naval superiority in
the disputed area. We have no intention to heighten any tension.
These are peaceful activities, like sharing of experiences and
best practices."
The two 100-metre-long Russian-built warships are equipped
with stealth technology to display a minimum presence on enemy
radar screens. They have anti-ship missiles and anti-submarine
warfare helicopters.
Concern is growing about an escalation in disputes in the
South China Sea even as claimants work to establish a binding
code of conduct to resolve them. China on Monday hit back at
"irresponsible remarks" from the United States which has called
on Beijing to stop a land reclamation project on a reef.
"The first port call is a positive and good sign of the
improving and deepening relations between the Philippine Navy
and Vietnam People's Navy," said Philippine Lieutenant Commander
Marineth Domingo.
In March, the two navies held staff-to-staff talks to step
up exchanges in intelligence and information, naval technology
and training.
Three months later, Vietnamese and Philippine troops got
together on a disputed island to play soccer and volleyball and
drink beer in a get-together Philippine officials said proved
there could be harmony despite a web of overlapping claims.
China dismissed the meetings as a "clumsy farce".
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)