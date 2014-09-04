MANILA, Sept 4 Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc said on Thursday it will raise $125 million through a corporate note offering to support capital expenditures.

In a stock exchange filing, Vista Land said its board of directors authorised subsidiary VLL International Inc to issue $125 million notes.

The senior guaranteed notes due 2019 will yield 7.45 percent, and will form a single series to consolidate it with the $225 million debt papers issued by VLL International in April.

Vista Land said VLL International executed a subscription agreement with DBS Bank Ltd as manager for the offer, sale and issuance of the corporate notes.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates)