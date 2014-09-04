UPDATE 2-NYSE Arca to review closing prices, trading to resume Tuesday
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
MANILA, Sept 4 Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc said on Thursday it will raise $125 million through a corporate note offering to support capital expenditures.
In a stock exchange filing, Vista Land said its board of directors authorised subsidiary VLL International Inc to issue $125 million notes.
The senior guaranteed notes due 2019 will yield 7.45 percent, and will form a single series to consolidate it with the $225 million debt papers issued by VLL International in April.
Vista Land said VLL International executed a subscription agreement with DBS Bank Ltd as manager for the offer, sale and issuance of the corporate notes.


SYDNEY, March 21 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , the country's No. 2 airline, said it would run five return flights a week between the city of Melbourne and Hong Kong, making good on previously disclosed plans to tap the lucrative Chinese travel market.
