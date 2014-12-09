Dec 9 Philippines' Robinsons Land Corp

* Says to issue up to 12 billion pesos ($268 million) fixed-rate bonds, including the 2 billion pesos oversubscription option

* Says bond sale is subject to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the rating process of the Philippine Rating Services Corp

* Proceeds to be used for capital expenditure, said Bach Johann Sebastian, senior vice president of Robinsons Land's parent firm JG Summit Holdings Inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1w6YZHt) Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.6400 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sunil Nair)