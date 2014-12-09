Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 9 Philippines' Robinsons Land Corp
* Says to issue up to 12 billion pesos ($268 million) fixed-rate bonds, including the 2 billion pesos oversubscription option
* Says bond sale is subject to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the rating process of the Philippine Rating Services Corp
* Proceeds to be used for capital expenditure, said Bach Johann Sebastian, senior vice president of Robinsons Land's parent firm JG Summit Holdings Inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1w6YZHt) Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.6400 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sunil Nair)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.