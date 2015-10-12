(Updates with LafargeHolcim says it has hired Wirahadiraksa)
AMSTERDAM Oct 12 Philips NV said on
Monday it had appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as chief financial
officer with immediate effect to succeed the departing Ron
Wirahadiraksa.
Swiss-based LafargeHolcim, the world's largest
maker of building materials, said on Monday it had hired
Wirahadiraksa as CFO.
Bhattacharya, an Indian national, was the top financial
manager at Philips' lighting division, which is being carved out
into a separate company. He had also been overseeing the
separation project.
Bhattacharya, 53, previously worked as CFO of Philips'
healthcare division, and for semiconductor company NXP.
